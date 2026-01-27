New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): India and the European Union on Tuesday signed a landmark Security and Defence Partnership, marking the first overarching defence and security framework between the two sides, as leaders from both blocs agreed to significantly deepen cooperation across strategic, regional and global security domains.

In a joint statement issued following the 16th India-EU Summit held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the leaders welcomed the signing of the Security and Defence Partnership (SDP), noting that the agreement would strengthen collaboration in maritime security, the defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space and counterterrorism, and other areas.

Also Read | What Did Imaan Mazari Tweet to Get 17 Years in Jail?.

They also welcomed the launch of negotiations on an India-EU Security of Information Agreement, which will facilitate the exchange of classified information and pave the way for closer security and defence cooperation.

Under the partnership, India and the EU agreed to upgrade existing Security and Defence Consultations into an annual EU-India Security and Defence Dialogue, institutionalising regular high-level engagement, the statement stated.

Also Read | India, European Union Free Trade Agreement Brings Big Relief on Car Tariffs As Import Duties Reduced to 10% From 110%.

The two sides will also consult on respective defence initiatives and explore opportunities for India's participation in relevant EU defence programmes, in line with their respective legal frameworks.

To strengthen defence industrial collaboration, the joint statement announced the establishment of an industry-led India-EU Defence Industry Forum, bringing together businesses from both sides, with official observers and the participation of EU Member States. The forum will focus on identifying opportunities for cooperation in defence manufacturing, innovation and technology.

The leaders also committed to deepening engagement on regional security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

Both sides reaffirmed their support for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, based on international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes. The EU will pursue engagement through its participation in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), its role as a dialogue partner with the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), and its membership in the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC).

India and the EU further agreed to launch dedicated consultations on the Indo-Pacific and explore cooperation through joint projects in third countries. They also committed to intensifying regular exchanges on regional and global issues, including efforts towards achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

On countering traditional and emerging threats, the partnership emphasises enhanced cooperation to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation and violent extremism.

The two sides also agreed to step up exchanges on hybrid threats, share best practices, and develop strategies to counter cyber and information-related challenges, the statement read.

The leaders described the signing of the Security and Defence Partnership as a major milestone in India-EU relations, reflecting growing strategic convergence and a shared commitment to strengthening peace, stability and security at regional and global levels.

Lauding the SDP, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that the agreement establishes an annual security and defence dialogue, with the first session scheduled within a month.

In a post on X, she acknowledged the change in the global landscape and thus the EU remains committed to deepening diplomatic and economic partnerships worldwide.

"When two major democracies act together, we build stronger shared security. It was a great pleasure to sign a new EU-India Security and Defence Partnership with S Jaishankar today. The pact launches an annual security and defence dialogue - with the first meeting taking place in a month - and deepens cooperation on maritime security, cyber issues, and counterterrorism. We will also explore Indian participation in European defence initiatives. As the global order shifts, the EU will continue to deepen its diplomatic and economic ties across the world. Strong partnerships multiply our strength," her post read.

With the signing of the deal, India becomes the third Asian country to have such a deal with the EU after Japan and South Korea. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)