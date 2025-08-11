New Delhi, August 11: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, will organise the World Elephant Day celebration on August 12 in Coimbatore. The annual event reaffirms the global commitment to conserve one of the planet's most iconic species, the elephant, and to strengthen measures to ensure their long-term survival, as per a release of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

India is home to nearly 60% of the world's wild elephant population, with 33 Elephant Reserves and 150 identified Elephant Corridors as per the 2023 Report on Elephant Corridors in India. With robust legal protection, strong institutional frameworks, and widespread public support, the country is recognised worldwide as a leader in reconciling human welfare with wildlife conservation. Elephants are accorded the status of National Heritage Animal and are deeply embedded in the country's traditions and culture, the release stated. World Elephant Day 2025 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Why Do We Celebrate World Elephant Day? What To Do on World Elephant Day? Everything To Know.

Tamil Nadu, known for its biological and cultural richness, sustains a significant population of elephants and plays a vital role in mitigating human-elephant conflict. The Coimbatore event will serve as a platform for foresters, policymakers, civil society representatives, and wildlife experts to exchange ideas on conservation strategies and conflict resolution, according to the release.

The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, in the presence of Union MoS Kriti Vardhan Singh and R. S. Rajakannappan, Minister for Forests and Khadi, Government of Tamil Nadu. Senior officials from MoEF&CC, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the Ministry of Railways, and other states will participate.

As part of the World Elephant Day celebrations Tuesday, a focused workshop on Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) will also be organised in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The workshop aims to provide a platform for elephant range states to share their challenges related to human-elephant coexistence and discuss the mitigation measures being implemented in their respective regions. This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts under Project Elephant, which emphasises community participation and scientific approaches to address conflicts between humans and elephants, a critical concern for conservation and local safety, the release stated. Save the Elephant Day 2025 Date: Why Is It Celebrated? Know Aim and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Importance of Elephant Conservation.

The workshop comes at a time when incidents of elephants straying into human settlements in search of food and water have risen, necessitating innovative solutions and cooperation among states. Experts, policymakers, conservationists, and forest officials will deliberate on best practices, ranging from habitat management and corridor maintenance to awareness generation and capacity building in high-conflict areas. This collaborative approach seeks to balance wildlife conservation with human welfare, fostering long-term coexistence between communities and elephants. As per the release, a nationwide awareness programme will be initiated, engaging approximately 12 lakh school children from about 5,000 schools, underscoring the extensive public outreach and commitment to elephant conservation.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)