Montreal, Jul 17 (AP) One person died and another was critically injured when they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, authorities said.

Quebec provincial police said the crash occurred shortly before noon when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola at the mountain resort around 105 km northwest of Montreal.

Police said in an email that the other passenger was taken to a Montreal-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the major crimes division were sent to the scene.

The Tremblant Resort Association declined to comment on the accident but said in a post on Facebook that activities at the mountain were suspended after the accident. (AP)

