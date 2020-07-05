South Carolina [US], July 5 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 12 people suffered injures in a shooting at a nightclub in the city of Greenville, South Carolina in the United States, CNN broadcaster reports on Sunday, citing local law enforcement officials.

According to a Greenville Sheriff's Department dispatch officer, law enforcement officers received a call about a shooting at the Lavish Lounge club in the city at 01:51 local time [05:51 GMT] on Sunday morning.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Wheelchair-Bound Cancer Patient Falls at Boarding Gate Prior to Her Sudan Flight at RGI Airport, Dies.

There are no confirmed reports of any fatalities at the present time, the broadcaster stated. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)