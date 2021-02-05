Quetta, Feb 5 (PTI) At least 16 people, including two children, were injured when unknown miscreants lobbed a hand grenade at a busy market area in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, according to media reports.

The blast occurred at Luni Chowk in Sibbi town, Dawn News reported.

Sibi Station House Officer Wazir Khan Marri said that unidentified men on a motorbike threw the grenade at the chowk, resulting in injuries to 16 people, including two minors.

He said the injured were sent to Sibi Civil Hospital. Four of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

No group has claimed the attack. Investigation is underway, officials said.

The blast comes a fortnight after four members of the Frontier Corps' force were killed in a landmine explosion in Sangaan area of Sibi.

At the time of the explosion, the security personnel were being transported. Five other security personnel were injured in the blast.

The province has long been wrecked by ethnic, sectarian, and militant violence perpetrated by several groups.

Last month, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that the security challenges in Balochistan were on a decline as the law enforcers have defeated the elements stoking terrorism across the province, the Express Tribune reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)