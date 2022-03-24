Dallas, Mar 24 (AP) An 18-year-old boy who was one of the 10 people shot outside a party venue in Dallas has died, officials said.

Anthony Deshun Wilson was critically injured in the Saturday night shooting outside The Space Dallas, which had been rented out for a spring break party.

The Dallas County medical examiner's office said Wilson died on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have said that Wilson and the nine other victims — aged between 15 and 21 — were bystanders caught in crossfire. No arrests have been announced.

Wilson's mother, Dominique Wilson, said her son went by the nickname “Woody” and that he had attended the party with two cousins.

“He not only had hopes of becoming someone great — he was already great,” she said. (AP)

