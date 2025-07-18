Karachi, Jul 18 (PTI) Two security personnel were killed on Friday in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, an official said.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that unidentified terrorists targeted a police convoy coming from Kalat to Quetta.

Also Read | US Designates Lashkar Proxy TRF As 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation': A Glance at How Terror Outfit Operates With Pakistan Army.

The gunmen opened fire on a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary police on the National Highway in the Mastung district.

Acting DSP Inspector Abdul Razzaq and Constable Raza Muhammad Jam were killed in the attack, while Constable Taj Muhammad and Constable Khursheed Ahmed were injured, Rind said in a statement.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Gets Sucked Into MRI Machine in Long Island After He Enters Room Wearing Large Metallic Chain.

Rind added that the bodies and injured personnel were transferred to Quetta by helicopter.

Terrorist attacks in Balochistan have increased in recent weeks.

Rind said that authorities have launched a formal investigation into the attack and those responsible would face justice.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)