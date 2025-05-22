Washington, May 22 (AP) Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening near a Jewish museum, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Noem announced the deaths in a post on X after the shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum, which is located steps away from the FBI's field office in the nation's capital.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was at the scene with former judge Jeanine Pirro, who serves as the US attorney in Washington.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

Police offered no details late Wednesday night on a potential motive for the shooting.

A news conference is expected later Wednesday.

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon said in a post on X. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.” (AP)

