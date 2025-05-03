Inglewood, May 3 (AP) Two women were shot on the campus of a Southern California technical college Friday and taken to the hospital, the city's mayor said.

Mayor James Butts of Inglewood said the shooting occurred around 4 pm on the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology Campus.

Aerial TV video showed a heavy police presence outside the campus in Inglewood, a city southwest of Los Angeles

Speaking on KABC-TV, Butts said authorities did not believe the suspect was still on campus but were doing a room-to-room search.

The Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has campuses across the country and offers pilot and technician training as well as a bachelor's degree program. The campus accommodates 500 students, according to its website. (AP)

