Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 28 (ANI): The 20th anniversary of the East Asia Summit (EAS) witnessed member countries reaffirming their steadfast commitment to multilateralism based on international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, that stands as the "indispensable foundation" of a more peaceful and prosperous world, the Kuala Lumpur declaration noted.

As per the declaration shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Summit decided on several concerted efforts to strengthen the East Asia Summit, which includes retaining of the informal nature of the East Asia Summit to allow for interactive discussions and candid deliberations among leaders on strategic, political and economic issues of common concern and collaborative engagement for mutual interest and benefit; and cooperation in joint activities and projects in implementing the East Asia Summit Plan of Action (2024-2028) in tandem with the ASEAN 2045.

The statement underlined how it recognises that the region and the world are facing geopolitical tensions and conflicts, economic challenges, and current and emerging security and other transboundary challenges that require collective collaboration for peace as well as social and economic progress.

It called to support ASEAN's continuous efforts to mainstream and implement the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), while reaffirming that the AOIP is intended to enhance the ASEAN Community-building process as well as strengthen and complement cooperation with partners.

The statement noted, its "commitment to the East Asia Summit, sitting at the apex of the ASEAN-centred regional architecture, as a Leaders-led forum for dialogue and cooperation on broad strategic, political and economic issues of common interest and concern, with the aim of promoting peace, stability and economic prosperity in East Asia".

It further added, "The East Asia Summit commits to enhance dialogue and its role in upholding and promoting international law in the region. We underscore the importance of enhancing mutual understanding, respect, trust and friendship, as well as settlement of differences and disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, and with the common interest to maintain, promote, and sustain peace, stability, and prosperity in the region". (ANI)

