Miami, Feb 1 (AP) A second cruise ship has diverted to the Bahamas, avoiding a US judge's order to seize one of the company's vessels.

The Crystal Serenity, operated by Crystal Cruises, arrived in Bimini Monday morning, said Barry Shulman, 75, a passenger from Las Vegas on the long expedition, originally set to return in late May to California.

Also Read | Black History Month 2022: Know History, Theme And Significance of The Observance in February to Celebrate African-American History Month.

Shulman said he and several hundred other passengers were taken by ferry from the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale Monday evening.

"I'm delighted to be off that ship,” Shulman said.

Also Read | Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The Crystal Serenity departed Miami on January 17, but passengers were informed several days later that the ship had to cancel port calls at last minute. The company announced it was suspending operations through late April, canceling or cutting short itineraries for the Crystal Serenity and two other ships.

One of the other ships, the Crystal Symphony, was supposed to return to Miami last week but also remained in the Bahamas. That ship's passengers were also ferried back to South Florida.

The arrest warrant for the ships is part of a lawsuit over $4.6 million in what the suit said is unpaid fuel. A federal judge issued the warrant for the ship Jan. 20, a maritime practice in which a U.S. Marshal boards a vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

Crystal Cruises did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the lawsuit or ships. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)