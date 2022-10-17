Kabul [Afghanistan], October 17 (ANI): Three people died and seven others were wounded in a traffic accident in Northern Afghanistan.

The accident took place on the Jawzjan-Balkh highway in northern Afghanistan and two of the deceased were found to be religious scholars, Khaama Press reported citing Taliban-controlled media, Bakhtar news agency.

The accident took place on Saturday night, however, it came to light on Sunday. The cause of the accident is not been known and the investigations are underway.

The cases of traffic accidents in Afghanistan have surged recently. According to investigations, school and university students are likely to be among those killed in the traffic mishap, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, three people were killed and three others were injured when a car overturned on the Herat-Badghis highway in western Afghanistan, according to local Herat province sources.

The main causes of accidents in Afghanistan that significantly contribute to the number of traffic-related deaths in the war-ravaged nation are deteriorating roads, reckless driving, and a disregard for traffic laws. (ANI)

