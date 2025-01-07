Beijing [China], January 7 (ANI): A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xigaze City, located in the Xizang Autonomous Region, at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), resulted in 32 fatalities and 38 injuries, Xinhua reported, citing regional disaster relief authorities.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at 28.5°N latitude and 87.45°E longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

House collapses were also reported in Tonglai Village, located in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, also known as Shigatse, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported a series of aftershocks in Xizang, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region, on Tuesday. The earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Xizang at 6:35 AM (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Xizang region reported seven aftershocks, with the first aftershock of magnitude 4.7 at 07:02 am IST and the last aftershock of magnitude 4.3 at 09:11 am IST.

In between, the region suffered aftershocks of magnitude 4.5 at 08:49 IST; magnitude 4.8 at 07:44 am IST; magnitude 4.9 at 07:29 am IST; magnitude 5.0 at 07:13 am IST; and magnitude 4.9 at 07:07 am IST.

The earthquakes along the Nepal-China border also forced residents to evacuate their homes and move to open spaces. No casualties were reported in these areas so far.

Speaking with ANI, Kathmandu resident Meera Adhikari said, "I was sleeping at the time when the earthquake struck. The bed was shaking and I thought my child was moving the bed. I didn't pay that much attention but the shaking of the window prompted me to think that it's an earthquake. I then hurriedly called my child and evacuated the house and came to the open ground. I am still shaking out of fear and am in shock."

Another Kathmandu resident, Biplov Adhikari, said, "I was in the toilet, I noticed that the door was shaking... It turned out to be an earthquake. I then hurriedly came down to the open space. My mother also was calling me to get out of the house..."

Tremors were also felt in Bihar's Sheohar district, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

