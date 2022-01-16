Kabul [Afghanistan], January 16 (ANI): At least 32 people were killed and 16 others injured in separate incidents in Afghanistan's Kabul, Herat, Faryab, Laghman, and Nangarhar provinces during the last week, local media reported on Sunday.

According to reports, unidentified people killed a money changer in Heart and five members of a family were killed in Laghman and injured a sixth, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.

While, in Nangarhar's Lalpura district, nine students and two women were killed, four children and a woman were injured in two blasts.

In Kabul, a family said that their daughter was killed in gunfire at a checkpoint in the limits of the 13th police district, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

In Faryab's Balchargh district, two people were killed and three others injured during a clash between two groups.

In Maimana, one man was killed and another injured as a result of accidental firing between security forces. One man was killed and four injured in Maimana when a protest turned violent, it added.

Reports say that last week, two blasts were reported in capital Kabul in which two civilians were injured. (ANI)

