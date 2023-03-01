Kabul [Afghanistan], March 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 82 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 23:47:05 IST, Lat: 36.53 & Long: 71.15, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 82km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Wednesday.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Targets Consumers, Investment To Revive Stagnant Post-COVID Economy.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at a latitude of 36.53 and a longitude of 71.15.

Further details awited. (ANI)

Also Read | Nikki Haley Slams Pakistan as One of the 'Bad Guys', Says 'America Won't Be World's ATM'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)