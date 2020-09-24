Kabul [Afghanistan], September 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted north-northeast of Kabul in Afghanistan on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit 237 km north-northeast of Kabul at 05:33:10 IST today," the NCS said in a tweet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

