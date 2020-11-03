Vienna [Austria], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people injured in the terrorist attack in Vienna has reached 22 people, four were killed, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"There are four victims on the conscience of the criminal, at the moment we have information about 22 injured," Nehammer said at a press conference.

The policeman, who was wounded in the terrorist attack, successfully underwent surgery, his condition is stable, the minister said.

"The policeman, who was seriously injured while performing his duties, underwent surgery. According to the doctors, his condition is stable, the surgery was successful," he said.

"It is important for me to note that the injured policeman was taken to safety by Austrians with a migrant background," Nehammer added. (ANI/Sputnik)

