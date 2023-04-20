Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): 42 Abu Dhabi Coding School continues to cement its position as a leading talent incubator for developing and upskilling the Emirate's youth in the coding field. The innovative and disruptive school offers a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology that fosters creativity and innovation among its students.

Recently, 42 Abu Dhabi students developed an AI machine-learning model to predict the occurrence of chronic kidney diseases. The project won first place in the HealAthon, a healthcare analytics boot camp in the UAE that aims to solve healthcare challenges using technology. The event was organised in collaboration between the UAE-based edtech startup Airtics Education and Coders HQ and was attended by 42 Abu Dhabi students.

The project benefits multiple stakeholders, including patients at high risk of developing chronic kidney disease and physicians who can use the model to facilitate timely referral and treatment. It also supports the healthcare system by reducing costs associated with late diagnosis of progressive chronic kidney disease.

Another innovative project developed by 42 Abu Dhabi's rising coders is a real-time sign language translation mobile app. The app aims to bridge the communication gap between sign language users and people who do not have extensive knowledge of sign language. Users can capture a live video from their phone's camera of a deaf or mute person signing, which is then translated into English text. The app targets American Sign Language (ASL) users to provide them with a platform that facilitates communication and presents an end-user solution that integrates all existing research and implements a real-time translation service to interpret conversations.

Additionally, 42 Abu Dhabi students created the Talent Hub platform, which enables recruiters to screen candidates by allowing them to record themselves while answering interview questions. This platform aims to elevate efficiency by enabling recruiters to screen multiple candidates at the same time, fostering the next generation of creators and innovators.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi said, "42 Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a culture of innovation and encouraging its students to become catalysts of change to lead the Emirate's digital transformation. By supporting students through their journey from ideation to project execution and implementation, we ensure that our school plays a key role in driving innovation, which is at the cornerstone of the Emirate's development. We will continue with our efforts to empower learners to shape the digital future of Abu Dhabi and push the limits of digital innovation through our project-based learning approach at 42 Abu Dhabi."

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi's Ghadan 21 accelerator programme, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi's ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people. (ANI/WAM)

