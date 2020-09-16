Kathmandu [Nepal], September 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted east of Kathmandu in Nepal early on Wednesday morning, the National Seismological Centre said.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit 50 km east of Kathmandu in Nepal at 05:04:07 IST today," NCS said.

Also Read | India Hits Back at UN Human Rights’ Chief Over Kashmir Criticism, Says ‘Fundamental Rights Granted, Grassroot Democracy Revived’.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)