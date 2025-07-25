Kathmandu, Jul 25 (PTI) Five Nepalese, who were in an Iranian jail, have safely returned to the country after their release from the prison, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said Nepali citizens were released by an Iranian court.

"Five Nepalis who were in an Iranian jail have safely returned to Nepal on the night of July 25 following the diplomatic efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the statement said.

The return of these individuals was part of an evacuation effort launched by the Nepal government following the escalation of tension between Iran and Israel in June.

They were among those detained in Iran on charges of violating immigration rules.

