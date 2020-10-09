Kabul [Afghanistan], October 9 (ANI): At least six Afghan security forces were killed, six others were wounded, and 15 others were taken captive by the Taliban after the group attacked a security checkpoint in northern Kunduz province on Wednesday night, a security source said, TOLOnews reported.

The incident took place at 8 pm (local time) in the Imam Sahib district, the source said.

"The Taliban also stole a humvee vehicle of the security forces and some weapons after the attack," he said, as quoted by TOLOnews.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

