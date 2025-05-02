Island Park (US), May 2 (AP) A pickup truck and tour van collision near Yellowstone National Park has killed seven people, Idaho State Police say.

The crash happened just before 7:15 pm Thursday on a highway near Henry's Lake State Park in eastern Idaho. The state park is roughly 26 kilometres west of Yellowstone National Park.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, the Idaho State Police said in a news release. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup and six people inside the Mercedes passenger van died. The van was carrying a tour group of 14 people.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Fremont County coroner's office had not yet released the names of those killed as of Friday morning. The Idaho State Police did not say how many other people were injured.

Police say air ambulances along with emergency paramedics responded to the collision. (AP)

