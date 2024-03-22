Geneva [Switzerland], March 22 (ANI): Human and Social rights activist and Secretary of Information in the Europe Zone of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sajid Hussain participated in the 38th meeting of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Councill (UNHRC).

During his intervention at the meeting, Husain exposed how the populace of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) are suffering at the hands of the Pakistani administration.

In his statement, Hussain said, "We draw the attention of the UNHRC to the dire human rights situation in POK and GB, which urgently requires UN intervention. The ongoing movement, sit-ins, and civil disobedience led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) alongside protests against hefty electricity taxes, control over natural resources, demands for subsidies on essential commodities, and calls to end privileges enjoyed by the elite, underscore the immediate need for action.

Further, he also mentioned, "A significant concern within this movement pertains to the ownership and utilization of natural resources, notably the Mangla Dam. Protests have emerged due to the substantial disparity between the actual cost of electricity generation which comes to approximately PKR 2.59 per unit and the price at which electricity is supplied to POK and GB at PKR 60 per unit. The primary demand of the protesters is a revision of electricity pricing to reflect actual costs, coupled with calls for transparency in pricing structures and equitable distribution of economic benefits from the Mangla Dam's electricity generation".

He also mentioned that the attention of the international platform of the UNHRC must be brought to the deteriorating situation in GB and POK. Hussain also claimed that the people of POK face several problems while traveling through Pakistan. Additionally, he also added that "Incidents of robbery, violence, and target killings, including killings of numerous common Kashmiris and businessmen, underscore the imperative to address human rights concerns promptly and ensure justice for victims and their families".

Further, while speaking to ANI after the UNHRC meeting, Hussain demanded that the UN send a fact-finding mission to GB and POK. Additionally, he also called upon Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of the citizens in POK and GB and uphold human rights and guarantee fundamental freedoms as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

"There are also apprehensions regarding the occupation of tourist resorts in POK by the Pakistan Army, raising concerns among residents about the impact on local tourism, private life and overall security in these areas. Deep concerns persist regarding terrorism and extremism in POK, closely linked to the activities of the extremist outfit UJC, which has a significant presence in the region" Hussain claimed.

He also demanded the the withdrawal of security forces and personnel, in line with the UNCIP resolution mentioning that "it is imperative to safeguard lives, maintain peace and stability, and foster socioeconomic development in POK and GB". (ANI)

