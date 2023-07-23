Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): At least 31 people have been killed, 74 are injured and 41 are reported missing in the flooding in Afghanistan over the last 72 hours, TOLO News reported, citing Taliban-led Ministry of State for Natural Disaster Management spokesperson Shafiullah Rahimi.

Rahimi said 250 livestock have died during this period. He further said that 600 houses and hundreds of acres of lands have been damaged due to flooding, the report said.

“The floods began three days ago. At least 13 people were killed and 74 were injured and more than 604 houses have been damaged,” TOLO News quoted Shafiullah Rahimi as saying.

Meanwhile, Faizullah Jalal, the head of the Taliban-led Maidan Wardak Department of Natural Disaster Management, said that at least 30 people died and 15 others were injured in floods that hit several districts of the province on Saturday. He said that injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

He said, "So far we have found more than 30 dead bodies and it is said that some others have disappeared. 15 people are injured and have been taken to the hospital." The people impacted by floods urged Taliban and humanitarian organisations to provide them with shelter and other basic needs.

Mohammad Hassan, a resident of Maidan Wardak, said the Taliban's provincial governor reached the site, but a "weak team" was accompanying him, TOLO News reported.

Taliban-led provincial governor Bakhtiar Maaz said that they are working on food and shelter assistance for the people impacted by floods.

"We have considered food and shelter assistance for them for now. Our teams from the Ministry of Disaster Management, Ministry of Public Work and Interior Ministry are on their way. We will solve all problems,” TOLO News quoted Bakhtiar Maaz as saying.

Earlier, in June, Taliban-led State Ministry for Disaster Management said six people have died and eight others were injured in seven provinces as a result of the recent rains and flooding.

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban-led Ministry of Natural Disaster Management, said six people have died and eight have suffered injuries during the floods affecting several provinces of Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

According to Rahimi, 30 homes were demolished and more than 800 animals died due to the flood. Meanwhile, Saifuddin Laton, Taliban-led Nuristan's governor's spokesperson said that 300 animals have died in the affected province due to the flooding. Furthermore, residents suffered financial losses, the report said.

As per TOLO News, Rahimi said, "Six people died, and eight more suffered injuries. Thirty homes have been damaged or demolished entirely, seven bridges have been wrecked, 832 animals have died, and some agricultural areas and orchards have lost their crops." (ANI)

