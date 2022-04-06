Kabul [Afghanistan], April 6 (ANI): At least six people were injured in an explosion that occurred at the Pul-e-Khishti Mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, local media reported.

A blast happened at Pul-e-Khishti Mosque in Kabul this afternoon, TOLOnews reported citing the Kabul security department as saying.

The explosion was due to a hand grenade thrown at worshippers at the mosque in which six people were wounded based on initial reports, the security department added.

So far none has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

