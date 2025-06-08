Kabul [Afghanistan], June 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a market located in the western part of Kabul on Sunday, prompting panic among residents, Khaama Press reported.

Images circulating on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from the affected area, drawing the attention of locals and emergency responders. Residents quickly alerted authorities and attempted to control the blaze before it could spread further.

As of now, Taliban officials have not issued any official statement regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of damage. There is also no confirmed information about injuries or casualties resulting from the incident, Khaama Press reported.

The lack of immediate communication from authorities has left residents concerned and seeking clarity on safety measures and the status of the affected market.

Market fires are not uncommon in Kabul, often exacerbated by overcrowded commercial areas and inadequate safety infrastructure. This latest incident once again highlights the urgent need for improved fire prevention systems and more efficient emergency responses in urban areas, Khaama Press noted.

The fire in western Kabul underscores the ongoing challenges faced in ensuring public safety and the importance of timely information to prevent panic and ensure preparedness. (ANI)

