Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): The Taliban-appointed Deputy Minister of Economy for Afghanistan Abdul Latif Nazari has said that nearly 216 aid organizations have closed their operations in Afghanistan within the last year, TOLO News reported.

Nazari said that the operations of these organisations have been halted due to their failure in obeying the Taliban's guidelines.

Nazari said: "If they don’t follow our laws and rules, then their license is cancelled. So, within one year, the licenses of 216 organizations with four of them foreign organizations have been cancelled.”

He, however, said that their closure is not permanent.

“The closure of these organizations will not be permanent. When they meet our conditions and consider our rules, the Taliban's Ministry of Economy will grant licenses to these organizations through a commission,” Nazari said, as per TOLO News.

This comes as economists have said that these organizations are benefiting the nation and the government, and should be allowed to operate in the country.

An economist Farhad Ibrar said: “When these organizations don’t act against the national interest of the people of Afghanistan, the continuation of their activities will benefit the people of Afghanistan.”

Afghan citizens suggested that the existence of aid organizations is important to help the people in need in the country. (ANI)

