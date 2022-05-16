Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], May 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The African continent reported 4,604 new COVID-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Monday evening.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the continent rose from 11,555,033 Sunday to 11,559,637 as of Monday.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 252,641, while 10,876,891 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,891,793 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 1,165,795 as of Monday evening.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

