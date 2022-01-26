Cairo [South Africa], January 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 10,609,112 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 237,197 and some 9,534,559 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded 3,582,691 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 1,101,163 as of Tuesday evening, it said.

In terms of caseload, Southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while Central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

