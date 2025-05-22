Los Angeles, May 21 (AP) Billy and Tina, the last remaining elephants at the Los Angeles Zoo, were quietly moved this week to a zoo in Oklahoma despite pending lawsuits seeking to have them transferred instead to an animal sanctuary where they could live out their days with more room to roam.

The announcement last month that Billy, 40, and Tina, 59, would be sent to the Tulsa Zoo angered animal advocates who argue that they would be subjected again to an enclosure that's too small for aging elephants.

Also Read | US Deportations: Boston Judge Says Donald Trump Admin Violated Court Order on Deportations to Third Countries.

The move came "under cover of darkness," said Jake Davis, an attorney for the Nonhuman Rights Project. Davis said he received reports that the Asian elephants were transferred out about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to elude protesters who've been staking out the zoo.

The nonprofit on Tuesday filed a petition asking a court to release Billy and Tina from the LA Zoo and send them to one of two accredited sanctuaries appropriate for elephants where they would have full-time care and ample space.

Also Read | US Shocker: Elderly Woman Shoots Son Over Loud Video Game Noise at Home, Dumps Gun in Canal in Arizona; Arrested.

"At a sanctuary, they could live as nature intended," Davis said Wednesday. "They need massive swaths of land; they need varied terrain."

The LA Zoo said in a statement Wednesday that the elephants “have arrived safely at the Tulsa Zoo” but didn't say when the transfer occurred.

The move was necessary because the Tulsa Zoo has other Asian elephants who will provide important socialization for Billy and Tina because 'keeping them in larger groups is crucial for their well-being," especially at their advanced age, the LA Zoo statement said. Asian elephants typically live around 60 years.

A move to a sanctuary was considered, but the Tulsa Zoo was the top recommendation based on the standards of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Elephant Species Survival Plan, which considers “space, herd dynamics, and expertise of the staff,” the LA Zoo said.

“This option also ensured that Billy and Tina would be able to remain together," the statement said.

Davis said he expects the Los Angeles lawsuit will be dismissed but his group will not give up the fight to get Billy and Tina a sanctuary retirement home. He said his team is exploring legal options in Oklahoma. The Tulsa Zoo didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

A lawsuit filed this month by an LA resident sought to halt the elephants' transfer, but a judge denied an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order. That lawsuit includes a declaration by the singer Cher, who has advocated for the elephants for years, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Billy and Tina have served their time in confinement,” Cher said in the declaration. “They deserve the chance to live out their lives in peace and dignity.”

The LA Zoo referred questions about the court actions to the city attorney's office, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield introduced a motion in April requiring the zoo to explore sanctuary options for the pair. But before the council could act, the zoo went forward with the move, “thwarting public discourse and transparency,” In Defense of Animals said in a statement Wednesday.

The nonprofit said the Tulsa Zoo's enclosure is “cramped, unnatural, and harmful to elephant health," with seven pachyderms “jammed into an enclosure less than one percent the size of their smallest natural range.”

Zoos across the country have been targeted in recent years by animal activists who criticize living conditions for elephants. Broadly, some elephant experts say urban zoos simply don't have the space that elephants, who roam extensive distances in the wild, need for a normal life.

Some larger zoos such as the Toronto Zoo and San Francisco Zoo have phased out their elephant programs, sending their aging animals to sanctuaries that have far more space.

But other zoos say they are committed to keeping elephants and are turning to breeding, arguing that a sustainable population of zoo elephants will help spur a commitment to wildlife conservation among future generations of visitors.

In New York, the Nonhuman Rights Project filed legal papers to try to free the Asian elephant Happy from the Bronx Zoo but lost in court in 2022. The group then filed similar papers in California to try to free the Fresno Chaffee Zoo 's three African elephants but a judge ruled against the group. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)