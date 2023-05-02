Singapore, May 2 (PTI) Navy chief Admiral Hari Kumar on Tuesday said the first ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME) will provide an opportunity for the Indian Navy and ASEAN navies to work together closely and conduct seamless operations in the maritime domain.

Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, Admiral Kumar said the inauguration of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME) was a large-scale learning experience and would build trust among participating navies.

“Important outcome of these exercises is to build trust between various participants,” said the Admiral who is in Singapore for the AIME, which is happening for the first time.

The naval exercise involves nine ships, six aircraft, and over 1,800 personnel from the ASEAN Member States and India.

The Indian Navy will be holding the maritime exercise in the South China Sea which has been witnessing major military assertiveness by China in the last few years.

“While we have been having bilateral and multilateral exercises with ASEAN countries, it is the first time that we are having a bigger exercise combined with all the navies of member countries of the ASEAN,” Admiral Kumar told PTI on Tuesday.

“It is a very significant event but this will not be an annual affair as there are already various engagements happening between various countries.

“But we will be taking it forward as a once in a two-or three-year event. Every time an exercise is done there is some valuable learning in the process. That is why these exercises are very important,” he stressed.

Admiral Kumar is leading the Indian delegation to the AIME being held between May 2 and May 8.

Indian Naval Ships Satpura with Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet embarked onboard, arrived in Singapore on Monday to participate in the AIME-2023.

The Harbour Phase of the exercise is scheduled to be held at Changi Naval Base from May 2 to May 4 and the Sea Phase will be conducted from May 7 to May 8 in the South China Sea.

AIME 2023 will provide an opportunity for Indian Navy and ASEAN navies to work together closely and conduct seamless operations in the maritime domain, the Admiral said.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Indian Navy (IN) are co-hosting the AIME.

Co-Exercise Directors for the exercise, RSN Commander First Flotilla Colonel Ng Kok Yeng Daniel and IN Fleet Operations Officer Commodore (CDRE) Prakash Gopalan officiated the opening ceremony at Changi Naval Base on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Col Ng said: "As we embark on the AIME, I am confident that everyone will work together in the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. Let us learn from each other's experiences, share knowledge and skills, and work towards making this exercise a resounding success."

"I am confident that our interactions will promote a shared understanding of the maritime issues facing us," CDRE Gopalan said.

Singapore is co-hosting the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise in its capacity as the country coordinator for ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations from 2021 to 2024.

This exercise allows the navies of ASEAN Member States and India to strengthen collaboration, enhance understanding, and build confidence to address common maritime security challenges at sea.

Singapore is also hosting IMDEX Asia 2023, Asia's leading naval and maritime defence event, which returns stronger than ever after a four-year hiatus.

The 13th edition opens on Wednesday with more than 11,000 delegates from over 60 countries and regions, and over 250 participating companies from 25 countries and regions from May 3-5 at the Singapore Changi Exhibition Centre.

It will also welcome 47 delegations, which include 22 Navy Chiefs and Coast Guard Directors and Head of Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies from more than 40 countries, that will congregate for the exclusive International Maritime Security Conference (IMSC) that drives and facilitates strategic conversations to promote mutual understanding and collaboration in Asia Pacific.

