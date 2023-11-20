Washington, Nov 20 (AP) Airbnb has named Ron Klain, former White House Chief of Staff for President Joe Biden, as its chief legal officer.

Klain was President Biden's chief of staff during his first two years in office. He was previously chief of staff to then-Vice President Biden. He held the same position under Vice President Al Gore at 34 years old, making him the youngest chief of staff to a vice president in American history.

Klain was also chief legal officer at venture capital firm Revolution, which was started by AOL founder Steve Case.

Klain's appointment takes effect at the start of the year. He will report to Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky. (AP)

