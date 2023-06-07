Ajman [UAE], June 7 (ANI/WAM): The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has announced that it has successfully obtained the ISO 30405:2016 certification in Recruitment Management and Talent Attraction from the esteemed International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

The certification is a testament to the department's commitment to comprehensive administrative practices and its expertise in talent attraction and evaluation. ADTD has established a robust corporate performance management system based on indicators and performance standards that are regularly tracked and measured. These steps ensure the attainment of the department's desired goals and the sustainability of its accomplishments.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Directs Finance Ministry To Follow IMF Parameters in Budget.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, said, "We are proud to have received this certification, which is a recognition of our commitment to excellence in talent management. We are committed to fostering an environment that nurtures talents and fosters professional growth, and we are confident that this certification will help us attract and retain the best and brightest talent."

ADTD remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous improvement and is consistently exploring novel approaches to enhance talent management practices. The department is confident that this will ensure the highest standards of quality across all facets of its operations. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Cost of Living Survey 2023: Mumbai Most Expensive Indian City for Expats; Hong Kong Tops Globally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)