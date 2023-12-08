World News | Amnesty Urges International Criminal Court to Probe War Crimes in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 8 (ANI): Amnesty International has urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prioritise and accelerate the delivery of justice for victims of crimes committed by the Taliban and other actors in Afghanistan before the Taliban seized power in August 2021, TOLO News reported.
Zaman Sultani, South Asia researcher of Amnesty International, called on the International Criminal Court to prioritise the issue of dealing with war crimes in Afghanistan.
In the statement, Sultani said, "We demand that the International Criminal Court should prioritize the issue of dealing with war crimes in Afghanistan and provide information regarding the investigation that they started a year ago, where this investigation has reached."
The Taliban also urged the International Criminal Court to conduct a probe into the war crimes of other nations in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.
