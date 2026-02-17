New York [US], February 17 (ANI): Veteran broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper is stepping down from CBS's flagship newsmagazine 60 Minutes after nearly 20 years as a correspondent, according to The Washington Post.

Cooper (58) joined the program in 2006 under an agreement with CNN, where he has worked since 2001 and has hosted "Anderson Cooper 360°" since 2003. Through a CNN spokesperson, Cooper said he chose not to renew his contract with CBS and intends to spend more time with his young children.

"Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the great honors of my career," Cooper wrote in a statement. "I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors, and camera crews in the business. For nearly twenty years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me."

CBS News, in a statement cited by The Washington Post, thanked Cooper for his contributions, saying he had taken viewers to faraway places, delivered impactful investigations and interviewed prominent figures over more than two decades. The network added that it understood his desire to focus on family and said the door would remain open for his return.

In recent years, Cooper's reporting for "60 Minutes" has included coverage of the prediction market Polymarket, in-depth coverage of families affected by school shootings, and a profile of the artificial intelligence company Anthropic.

Cooper's departure comes amid broader changes at CBS News. The newsroom is now led by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, founder of the Free Press, following corporate shifts involving Paramount Global and Skydance Media. According to the Post, CBS News has undergone layoffs and editorial changes as new leadership seeks to reshape the network's strategy.

Cooper, the son of Gloria Vanderbilt and Wyatt Emory Cooper, began his career as a correspondent for the school television network Channel One News before joining ABC News. During that time, he also hosted the first two seasons of ABC's reality show "The Mole." He moved to CNN in 2001 as a weekend anchor before launching his own show in 2003, according to the Washington Post.

The decision to leave marks the end of a chapter for one of television's most recognisable journalists, who has balanced high-profile roles at both CNN and CBS throughout his career, the Washington Post reported. (ANI)

