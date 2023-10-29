Peshawar, October 29: A 34-year-old Indian mother of two children, who travelled to a remote village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to marry her Facebook friend, will return to India after getting clearance from the Pakistan government, her husband said. In August, Pakistan had extended by one year the visa of Anju, who was renamed Fatima following her conversion to Islam and marriage to Nasrullah. Anju-Nasrullah Case: Indian Woman’s Husband Files FIR Against Her for Marrying Another Man Without Filing for Divorce

"We are waiting for the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the interior ministry in Islamabad for which we have already applied. The NOC process is a bit lengthy and it takes time to complete," Anju's Pakistani husband told PTI. As soon as the documents are completed for in and out at the Wagah Border point, Anju will travel to India, he said. Anju-Nasrullah Case: Indian Woman Who 'Married' Pakistani Friend Reportedly Threatens Her Husband in India, Says 'Will Take Children to Pakistan'

She will return to Pakistan after meeting her children in India, he said. "She will certainly come back as Pakistan is her home now," he added. Last month, Nasrullah said Anju was "mentally disturbed and badly missing" her two children. On July 25, Anju married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah, whose home is in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They became friends on Facebook in 2019. Anju was earlier married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

