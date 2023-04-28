Bangkok [Thailand], April 28 (ANI): The arrest of a Thai woman for her involvement in illegal surrogacy, identity theft, and colluding with Chinese citizens in human trafficking has sent the Thai government into a tizzy, The Geneva Daily reported.

Thai woman, identified as Nawaporn Pakiatsakun was originally a Chinese national. She got married to a Thai man to gain Thai citizenship in order to facilitate her crimes.

The incident is likely to cast a shadow on Sino-Thailand diplomatic relations, according to The Geneva Daily.

The case hit national headlines in Thailand as it has sent shockwaves to the people of Thailand who have always treated Chinese tourists with respect. Thailand has long been one of the most popular destinations among Chinese tourists, making China the top source of international tourists and an economic pillar for the Southeast Asian country.

Thailand, after COVID-19, welcomed legions of Chinese tourists to its golden beaches, shopping districts and striking temples. Three government ministers headed to Bangkok's international airport earlier this week to personally greet the first group of Chinese tourists to arrive after China lifted travel restrictions.

Passengers arriving from the south-eastern Chinese city of Xiamen were presented with flower garlands as they walked by a banner that read: "China and Thailand are one family. Amazing Thailand always warmly welcomes our Chinese family".

According to The Geneva Daily, an investigation is going on and the police authorities of Thailand and China have been jointly investigating the case. China's police services are reportedly providing help and insight to Thai authorities on the threat being posed to both countries and honest people.

News reports from Bangkok suggested that prosecutors are determined to revoke the woman's citizenship and make her face the full extent of any potential criminal penalties before deporting her back to China, they are also powerless to take action against the woman's three children who are legitimate and wealthy, as per The Geneva Daily. (ANI)

