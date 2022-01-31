Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], January 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Heavy rainfall caused the deaths of 18 people in the state of Sao Paulo in southeast Brazil, state governor Joao Doria said on Sunday.

"My condolences to the families and friends of the 18 victims. We are working on the rescue operations and I have authorized the allocation of resources to assist those affected," Doria wrote on Twitter.

Rainfall has caused landslides and flooding in Sao Paulo over the weekend. (ANI/Sputnik)

