Los Angeles, Jul 18 (AP) US Attorney General Pam Bondi says at least three people are dead after an incident at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility.

There was a reported explosion at the facility Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed any deaths.

The US Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he's been briefed on the matter.

Los Angeles County Fire Department said it responded to calls about a possible explosion around 7.30 am.

Newsom's office said it occurred at the LA County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles.

Aerial footage from KABC-TV shows the explosion happened in a parking lot filled with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks. (AP)

