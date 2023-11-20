Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Khan Younis, Nov 20 (AP) Egypt's state-run media say babies evacuated from Gaza's embattled Shifa Hospital have arrived in Egypt.

The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said it was transporting 28 premature babies from a hospital in southern Gaza to another across the border in Egypt on Monday.

Egypt's Al-Qahera satellite channel broadcast images of the babies inside Egyptian ambulances, without specifying how many had arrived. Over the weekend, 31 babies were evacuated from Shifa. (AP)

