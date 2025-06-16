Balochistan [Pakistan], June 16 (ANI): The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) published a comprehensive report detailing the extrajudicial killings of 20 Baloch youth in different regions of Balochistan during the first two weeks of June 2025. As per the forum, these murders were directly executed by state security forces or their affiliated local armed groups, referred to as "death squads," as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The forum characterised these events as transforming what should have been a celebratory Eid period into a time of grief for the Baloch community, while festivities continued unimpeded in other parts of Pakistan. They denounced these killings as clear violations of human rights and called for immediate intervention from the international community, TBP reported.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Iranian State-Run TV IRIB Halts Live Broadcast After Israeli Air Strike, Explosion Caught on Camera.

The report notably mentions two individuals, Saifullah Baloch and Shahjehan Baloch, who had been forcibly disappeared and were subsequently killed in staged encounters while in state custody on June 13. Their families were not allowed to see their remains, nor were the deaths publicly acknowledged before their bodies were quietly interred, the TBP report indicated.

According to the BWF report, on June 12, Saud Nichari was killed in the Manguchar tehsil of Kalat, Abdullah Baloch in Tump, and Kamran Juttak in Khuzdar, all of whom were targeted by Pakistani security forces and their associated death squads, as noted by TBP.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Handmade Kashmiri Silk Carpet to Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Silver Clutch Purse From Andhra Pradesh to His Wife.

The forum also reported that the mutilated remains of Ali Baig Bugti, Yousuf Wado Bugti, and Zahid Bugti, who had been forcibly disappeared months prior, were discovered in the Sui area on June 11. On the same day, the bodies of the forcibly disappeared Ali Mohammad and Nazar Baloch were recovered, while Nazar Baloch's brother, Gul Daad, remains in state custody, according to the TBP report.

On June 9, Nawab Baloch, a student apprehended during a security operation in Kolwah, was discovered dead the following day showing signs of torture. The report further details the finding of four bodies, including Saeed Marri and Eid Mohammad Marri, on June 6, just a day before Eid. Saeed Marri's two sons had previously been killed in staged encounters with Pakistani forces. On June 3, Syed Ehsan Shah was shot dead by FC personnel in the Lakpass area of Quetta, while Muslim Baloch was targeted by a local death squad in Khuzdar. Additionally, the bodies of two forcibly disappeared youths, Samiullah Baloch and Bismillah Baloch, were recovered from Kalat, as cited by the TBP report.

The Baloch Women Forum accused state agencies of mercilessly executing Baloch individuals without any accountability, warning that extrajudicial killings have become a commonplace occurrence in Balochistan. They cautioned that if these policies persist without check, the circumstances will continue to worsen. The forum urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organisations to promptly take notice of the ongoing atrocities in Balochistan and to intervene to stop these violations, as reported by TBP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)