Balochistan [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): In the wake of continuous atrocities against the Baloch people in Pakistan, the human rights group Baloch Yakjehti Committee on Tuesday announced that it will run a social media campaign to raise their voice against the 'enforced disappearances' and 'extrajudicial killing' of Baloch people.

The campaign would be run from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. with the hashtag #EndBalochGenocide on Tuesday.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1754774165310107681?s=20

Taking to X, Baloch Yakjehti Committee said, "Baloch Yakjehti Committee is going to run a social media campaign against the alleged fake encounters of forcibly disappeared persons. The Baloch enforcedly disappeared persons are rapidly being extrajudicially killed in dungeons which is the part of systematic Genocide. We request people from all walks of life to raise your voice to save Baloch Nation. Date: Today 06 February, 2024 Timing: 06:00 pm to 12:00 am Hashtag: #EndBalochGenocide"

Moreover, prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch urged people to join the campaign and condemn the Pakistani authorities atrocities in the 'Baloch nation'.

https://x.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1754794040967811300?s=20

"The alarming rise in extrajudicial killings of forcibly disappeared persons in Balochistan demands immediate attention. Join @BalochYakjehtiC "X campaign"in condemning these state atrocities and ensuring justice for the Baloch Nation," Mahrang Baloch posted on X.

Earlier on Monday, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee convened a press conference at Civil Hospital Quetta, condemning the alleged fake encounters of missing persons. Present at the conference were family members of the victims, joining the call for justice.

Activist Mahrang Baloch addressed the media, shedding light on the disturbing trend of extrajudicial killings. She emphasised that despite peaceful demands voiced during the Long March, the Pakistani authorities refused to address the concerns of the families of missing persons.Mahrang expressed her disappointment, stating, "The state persists in its cruel and oppressive policies towards Balochistan."

In the press conference, Mahrang challenged the narrative propagated by Pakistani forces and agencies during extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

Often citing terrorism as justification, she noted that the state lacked evidence to support these allegations.

"The state is committing inhumane acts by justifying the actions of armed men. The false narrative of missing persons being in the mountains is a cover for the ongoing Baloch genocide," Mahrang asserted, expressing her anger against the Pakistani establishment.

In the aftermath of the recent Mach incident, Mahrang revealed, "The bodies of five people have been brought in, with four identified by relatives who were previously forcibly disappeared by state agencies. Concerns remain regarding the fifth body, raising fears of another victim of enforced disappearance."

Baloch activists are mobilizing, urging international authorities to intervene in the ongoing genocide of their community members. The demand is for the United Nations and human rights organizations to hold the Pakistani authorities accountable for crimes committed in Balochistan. Activists are calling for a fact-finding mission led by the United Nations Working Group to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Balochistan, Pakistan's most underdeveloped region, has been a hotspot for alleged atrocities by the country's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), including abduction, killings, and torture to instill fear. The prevailing injustice and a deep sense of alienation have compelled some Baloch individuals to take up arms, targeting Pakistani Army personnel and Chinese assets in the region. (ANI)

