Quetta [ Balochistan], February 15 (ANI): Amidst protests against alleged election rigging across the nation, leaders of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the winning candidates from Balochistan's national and provincial assembly seats jointly declared the formation of a coalition government, reported by Dawn.

They stated that the coalition government would be led by the Jiyala chief minister.

Expressing regret, the elected MNAs and MPAs criticized defeated candidates and their parties for harshly criticizing institutions, officers, and candidates while addressing the press conference here on February 14, as per Dawn.

Emphasizing that the PPP emerged as the majority party in Balochistan with 11 seats, they asserted their right to form a government in the province. They also indicated that discussions were underway with other parties for the formation of a coalition government.

According to Dawn, notable figures among the MNAs-elect who addressed the press conference include former Balochistan Chief Minister Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, Malik Shah, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, Obaidullah, Abdul Samad, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, and Mir Asghar Rind. The PPP provincial president, Mir Changez Jamali, Sardar Omer Gorgage, and Sardar Sarbaland Khan Jogezai were also present.

Despite facing negative propaganda, the PPP leaders affirmed that the people of Quetta and other parts of Balochistan entrusted their mandate to the PPP, acknowledging the party's track record of development initiatives in the province.

They condemned the use of harsh language against elected representatives and warned against any attempts to undermine the dignity of Balochistan's people.

MPA-elect Ali Madad Jattak said, "We have always struggled and kept patience, but we will not permit anyone to use harsh language against our leadership and members of the assembly."

Initiating discussions with other winning parties in the province, the PPP leaders declared that a jiyala (loyal PPP supporter) would lead the coalition government as the chief minister of Balochistan.

Despite facing attacks and propaganda, the PPP candidates secured the majority of votes, reflecting the trust placed in the party by the people of Balochistan.

It was high time that politics of hatred was buried forever, they said, adding that those criticising the PPP should tell what they had done for the people. "We do not sow hatred in the name of ethnicity or religion. We brought employment to the people and established peace," they said, referring to the party's reconciliation approach.

The leaders affirmed their commitment to fostering peace and development in Balochistan and called for unity in addressing the region's challenges. (ANI)

