Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 11 (ANI): All necessary arrangements for the 13th National Parliamentary Election have been completed by the District Returning Officer along with the relevant election officials.

Authorities confirmed that every procedural and logistical requirement has been fulfilled to ensure the smooth conduct of voting.

Officials said ballot papers, ballot boxes, seals, indelible ink, forms, and other essential election materials have been prepared and distributed in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines. The distribution process was carried out in an organized and systematic manner from designated distribution centers.

Under strict security measures, voting materials were dispatched to polling stations across the district. Law enforcement agencies, including police and other security forces, were deployed to ensure the safe transportation of election equipment. Security personnel have also been stationed at polling centers to maintain law and order before, during, and after voting.

The District Returning Officer expressed confidence that all preparations have been taken to facilitate a peaceful, free, and fair election. Officials have instructed polling staff to perform their duties with neutrality and professionalism, while urging voters to participate in the electoral process in an orderly manner.

Earlier in the day, as Bangladesh moves toward its 13th national election, political leaders, institutions and voters alike are navigating what many describe as a critical democratic moment.

Speaking about the upcoming polls, Tawohidul Haque, Associate Professor and Criminologist, University of Dhaka, noted, "And in a new context, the 13 national elections is going to be held."

According to him, the evolving political landscape has opened space for new thinking and engagement. "The participatory aspects from the political parties where the voters have made new arena were the new thinking aspects," he said.

Across Bangladesh, citizens are preparing to exercise their democratic rights. "The voters with the population in Bangladesh are eagerly waiting to cast their vote or to participate in the different types of electoral manifesto or the campaigns, et cetera," he added, reflecting a sense of expectation among the electorate.

However, concerns remain, particularly regarding minority communities. Emphasizing the importance of unity, he stated, "From the humanitarian context to what the right-based society or the country, we should not divide the people, majority or the minority." He acknowledged that minority populations expect constitutional protections: "Right now the minority populations or the minority community in our country, they expect the different types of rights or the different types of privilege properly based on the constitution or the legal aspects.

"He also recognized reports of insecurity. "Some minority people or the minority voter or the citizen in some place in our country, they are in fear, no doubt," he said, while expressing confidence in state institutions. Law enforcement agencies, government bodies, and the Election Commission, he argued, are taking steps to ensure voter safety. (ANI)

