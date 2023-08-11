Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 11 (ANI): The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will lead large-scale processions in the nation's capital, Dhaka, on Friday afternoon as part of their one-point simultaneous movement to compel the government to resign and hold the following election under a non-party caretaker government, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday announced the fresh program at a press conference at the party’s Naya Paltan central office.

The BNP leader sought the cooperation of the police in carrying out the program, Dhaka Tribune reported. However, he also said that this program will be held without permission.

He said BNP’s Dhaka south and north city units will bring out separate processions after Jummah prayers to press home their one-point demand, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Besides, Fakhrul said other opposition parties who have been carrying out the simultaneous movement will also observe a similar program from their respective positions.

The BNP leader hoped that the government will not obstruct their program which will be held peacefully.

He warned that the government will be held responsible for any untoward incident if it obstructs the processions, Dhaka Tribune reported.

On the other hand, The Bangladesh Awami party's youth wing, Jubo League submitted a four-point memorandum to the Election Commission and home, law and foreign ministries demanding a "ban on BNP politics" and cancellation of its registration altogether, The Daily Star reported.

Meanwhile, a copy of the memorandum was sent to the foreign ministry. (ANI)

