Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 9 (ANI): Former President of Bangladesh and veteran Awami League leader Abdul Hamid returned home after medical treatment in Thailand amid political turmoil. He returned to Dhaka on a Thai Airways flight at around 1:30 am on Monday, local media reports said.

"After the formalities were completed after flight (TG 339) carrying Abdul Hamid landed, he left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 2:45 am," the daily Jugantor reported.

Group Captain Ragib Samad, Executive Director of Shahjalal International Airport, confirmed the matter to the media. He said, "Abdul Hamid came to the country like a normal passenger. He did not ask for any protocol. He arrived in Dhaka from Bangkok at around 1:30 am," the report said.

Ragib Samad further said, "Abdul Hamid was brought down from the flight in a wheelchair. He looked devastated. He had a mask on his face and was wearing a shirt and lungi. At that time, his younger son Riyad Ahmed and brother-in-law Naushad Khan were with him."

Earlier, Abdul Hamid left Dhaka for Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight (TG 340) around 3 am on May 8. Later, when the matter was revealed in the media, discussions started in the country's political arena.

When Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League, fell in the face of student protests on August 5 last year, many of the party's leaders and activists left the country, but Abdul Hamid remained in the country. After 9 months, he left the country for Bangkok for medical treatment.

It has been reported that there is a murder case against him at Kishoregonj Sadar Police Station on January 14.

Abdul Hamid served as the President of Bangladesh for two consecutive terms from 2013 to 2023. (ANI)

