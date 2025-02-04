Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, departed for Prayagraj from Lucknow Airport to attend Mahakumbh Mela on Tuesday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed Bhutan King at Lucknow Airport and presented him a bouquet of flowers. The two dignitaries then boarded the plane to Prayagraj.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck had arrived in Lucknow on Monday. CM Yogi extended a warm welcome to him. He was greeted with traditional music and dance.

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome and greetings to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan in Uttar Pradesh, the sacred land of valour, culture and cultural harmony!"

The Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

A sea of devotees took holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Basant Panchami, peacefully concluding the third 'Amrit Snan' of the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. Tight security measures were in place, ensuring a safe and orderly experience for all.

The Uttar Pradesh government showered flower petals on saints and seers who gathered for the 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

As per officials, more than 12.5 million devotees took a holy dip on the third and last Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh as of noon on Monday. According to an official statement, to ensure a smooth and secure bathing experience for devotees, saints, mahatmas, and Kalpvasis, an extensive police and security arrangement was put in place across the Mahakumbh fair area.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet; producer Vinod Bhanushali and lead singer of British band Coldplay, Christ Martin, along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Saturday. (ANI)

