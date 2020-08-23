Washington [US], Aug 23 (ANI): Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris extended their greetings to Indians around the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to Twitter, Biden said, "To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings."

Also Read | Pakistani Military Establishment Has Sold Pakistan to China, Says MQM Founder Altaf Hussain.

Following Biden, Harris also extended her wishes.

"Joining @JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Harris tweeted.

Also Read | Belarus Protests: Authorities Blocks Over 50 News Websites Amid Large Protests.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. However, this year, it will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)