Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): US President Joe Biden met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday where they reaffirmed their mutual interest in promoting security and prosperity in the Gulf and broader Middle East region.

Both sides ensured the stability of global energy supplies, supporting the people of Afghanistan, and strengthening commercial and investment cooperation said White House in a statement.

Also Read | Black History Month 2022: Know History, Theme And Significance of The Observance in February to Celebrate African-American History Month.

The President and the Emir welcomed the signing of a USD 20 billion deal between Boeing and Qatar Airways Group, which will support tens of thousands of U.S. manufacturing jobs.

In recognition of the strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, which has deepened over the past 50 years, the President informed the Emir of his intention to designate Qatar as a Major Non-NATO Ally. (ANI)

Also Read | Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)