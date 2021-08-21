Washington [US], August 21 (ANI): Terming the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in the history, US President Joe Biden on Friday assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country.

"Kabul evacuation is among the largest and most difficult airlifts in history," Joe Biden said while addressing the press at the White House.

He added that it's time to end the Afghan mission and get all Americans out as Afghanistan has been taken over by the Taliban after the collapse of the government on Sunday.

Biden stressed that any attack on the US troops would be retaliated firmly.

Raising his concerns about Afghan women and human rights under the Taliban control, Biden said that international pressure would be made on the terror group to respect people's rights in Afghanistan.

He pointed out that the US military is pursuing all efforts to get its people and allies out of the war-ravaged nation.

"ISIS threat still remains in the region as it's the only strong rival of the Taliban in the region," he added.

Biden urged the international community to provide food aid, asylum and health mission in the country.

The US on Thursday airlifted around 3000 people from Afghanistan's Kabul airport through 16 flights, a White House official said.

Among those, 350 were US citizens. Additional evacuees include family members of US citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans.

"On August 19, the US evacuated approximately 3,000 people from Hamid Karzai International Airport on 16 C-17 flights. We have evacuated approximately 9,000 people since August 14," the official said.

Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance as the country's government collapsed on Sunday soon after president Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul. The Taliban entered the presidential palace on Sunday and declared its victory over the government.

Chaotic scenes have emerged where people can be seen rushing to the airport to flee the nation so as to escape from the terror group's brutal atrocities. (ANI)

